WATCH: Gozo Firework Season Kicked Off By Rare Rainbow Coloured Smoke Display

Over the weekend, Gozo residents and visitors were blessed with a rare rainbow coloured smoke display at the Feast of Sacred Heart in Fontana.

This vibrant spectacle served as the perfect opening for Gozo’s firework season.

In fact, the video shows a unique display of multi-coloured fireworks being set off in the countryside of Fontana; illuminating the skies above it as it was met with sounds of excitement from the lucky spectators.