WATCH: Gozo Firework Season Kicked Off By Rare Rainbow Coloured Smoke Display
Over the weekend, Gozo residents and visitors were blessed with a rare rainbow coloured smoke display at the Feast of Sacred Heart in Fontana.
This vibrant spectacle served as the perfect opening for Gozo’s firework season.
In fact, the video shows a unique display of multi-coloured fireworks being set off in the countryside of Fontana; illuminating the skies above it as it was met with sounds of excitement from the lucky spectators.
The eye-catching exhibition was thought-out and executed by the group “Għaqda tan-Nar Fontana” who used the Firetek firing system.
Italian Fireworks Enthusiast Antonio Importa assisted the group and together, they ensured that the audience got the full rainbow experience.
They also gave the Statue of Sacred Heart a bouquet of flowers as a show of thanks and respect.
With cultural events slowly reopening, the iconic Maltese summer feasts are making a steady return and such dazzling spectacles will definitely be at the centre of the celebrations.
Will you be heading over to your village festa to catch a glimpse of these traditional spectacles?