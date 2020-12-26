WATCH: Prime Minister’s Daughter Giorgia Mae Delivers Christmas Homily In Bormla Parish

Little Giorgia Mae, the daughter of Prime Minister Robert Abela and lawyer Lydia Abela, delivered a Christmas homily alongside two other children.

“Let’s learn from this year and from baby Jesus, how much better it is that we care for each other and help each other,” she said from the altar of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bormla.

“It may not have been the best year,” she continued, “but we can still find goodness within it. Jesus has a plan for us and this year he wanted to remind us of the good values we may have lost. Let’s at least celebrate this year as we should, thinking of others that may not be in the best of health.”

Watch a clip of her homily below in a video uploaded by One News.