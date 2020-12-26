WATCH: Prime Minister’s Daughter Giorgia Mae Delivers Christmas Homily In Bormla Parish
Little Giorgia Mae, the daughter of Prime Minister Robert Abela and lawyer Lydia Abela, delivered a Christmas homily alongside two other children.
“Let’s learn from this year and from baby Jesus, how much better it is that we care for each other and help each other,” she said from the altar of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bormla.
“It may not have been the best year,” she continued, “but we can still find goodness within it. Jesus has a plan for us and this year he wanted to remind us of the good values we may have lost. Let’s at least celebrate this year as we should, thinking of others that may not be in the best of health.”
Watch a clip of her homily below in a video uploaded by One News.
Her parents beamed proudly as she spoke about the challenges the Maltese people faced in 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which drastically changed everyone’s lives.
She emphasised that now more than ever, people must understand the importance of appreciating each other.
Speaking to ONE News after her homily, Giorgia Mae said that she was “excited, and Jesus helped me to learn it. I didn’t take too long, but I took it very seriously and enjoyed learning it and doing it”.
Giorgia Mae said it “makes me really happy making others happy”.
Her homily comes after hundreds of gifts were donated under a giant Christmas tree in Castille Square, Valletta, following an appeal she and her mother had made to help give something to children in need.