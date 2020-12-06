د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19 Masks Join Malta’s National Collection Of Historical Clothing

Heritage Malta is collecting a range of different face masks used in Malta during the COVID-19 pandemic to make part of the country’s national collection of historical clothing, TVM reported.

The collection is being curated by the national agency for cultural heritage, Heritage Malta.

The masks added to the collection include those used by Prime Minister Robert Abela, governmental entities, band clubs, and local councils, amongst others.

Annamaria Gatt, Heritage Malta’s costumes and textiles curator, was inspired to start this collection after seeing a lace mask designed in remembrance of the pandemic back in July during ‘Jum il-Bizzilla’ in the Inquisitor’s Palace.

The Inquisitor’s Palace also happens to house the National Museum of Etnography.

Gatt explained that as soon as said museum receives a mask, the textile is given a number so that whoever wants to study the COVID-19 pandemic can make reference to said items.

