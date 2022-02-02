Ajma! 7 Pleasurable Gifts For You And Your Boo This Valentine’s Day

Show your partner or yourself some love this Valentine’s Day. Get ready, as things are about to get nastier and naughtier than last year. Crank up the heat and get them all hot and bothered with the perfect addition to your bed sheet shenanigans. Pleasuremalta is here to provide you with all your after-hours needs. Discreet packaging, safe payment methods, and a whole lotta fun is waiting for you. Experimenting in the bedroom is essential for a healthy relationship, but make sure to have an open and honest conversation about what’s about to go down. So, now that you’ve gotten consent and are excited to get rockin’, treat yourself to something spicy and you’ll get a free pjur sample with every order. Here is just a taste of how you can rock your partner’s world this Valentine’s day 1. Vegan Lubricant

No matter if your sex life is blander than galletti or spicier than wasabi infused ċiċri – you always need a good lubricant to help things run smoothly. Being water-based and completely vegan, you can rest assured that this lubricant will moisturise and enhance your experience in a totally natural way. 2. Superhero Strong Spray – DELAY

All night long might be a phrase you hear all too often but never actually manage to do. Thanks to the Superhero Strong DELAY SPRAY you can get in the sheets and achieve multiple rounds easy. Made with natural para cress and ginger, turn down your sensitivity a notch and prolong your performance for this special day. 3. 10-Speed Silicone Vibrator

Don’t have a boo that can pleasure you? Who needs a person when you can have a USB rechargeable vibrator that has 10 different speeds. The fun stops when you want it to, and with this 10cm purple prince (or princess), you’ll be clutching the sheets all night long. 4. Double Ding Vibrating Cock Ring

Men deserve to have their world’s rocked too, which is why you can get your hands on Pleasuremalta’s beast of a cock ring. Altough it looks like something straight out of ET, this device promises high-frequency vibration that will hit every nerve. You can also take all of your nasty action anywhere you like as this toy is waterproof. 5. 20-Speed Rabbit Vibrator

Having a traditional vibrator is awesome, but having one that has 20 different speeds and a super sexy sucking stimulator is just mind-blowing. Packaged in a discreet pouch, this vibrator is the perfect gift to give your loved one. You can experiment together and they also have something to remember you by when you’re not around. 6. Anal Plug

If you’re feeling freaky, you can get your hands on this anal plug which is sure to help you fulfil your wildest furry fantasies. Coming in both small and medium-size, make sure to get your hands on some anal lube if you will be trying this out. 7. BDSM Director Bundle

Ready to take the wheel and really boss your partner around? Channel your inner diva with this BDSM Director bundle, decked out with bondage rope, a sleek whip, a ball gag, handcuffs, and so much more, your partner won’t even know what hit them. Take the reins and rock their world this Valentine’s day. BONUS – Lockdown Survival Kit

Ok, so we know we said seven things, but how can you not mention the complete lockdown survival kit? Being stuck inside can be soul-sucking, but, lucky for you, it can mean a whole lotta time where you can explore your tastes and see what excites you. Complete with a card game and condoms to keep you safe, transform quarantine into your dream vacation.

Pleasuremalta is making getting your hands on some toys way easier than ever before. With an online website that’s based in Malta, various ways of payment, giving out freebies, and delivering things to you in a discreet way, they have it all. Thanks to Pleasuremalta, you don’t need to explain to your mum what the shocking pink box the postman has just delivered to you is. You can now keep your bedroom endeavours private. Tag your Valentine!