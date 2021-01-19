Turmoil Erupts After Foreigners Join Maltese Dating Group

A Facebook dating group in Malta had a day of reckoning after a number of foreigners entered the group, exposing members’ prejudices.

It all started after a few foreign men posted looking for possible love in the group, which includes over 14,000 members, leading to some Maltese men questioning what they were doing in the space.

“This is for those who do not speak Maltese, this site is called Singles Malta not International Singles, not United Nations Singles. This means it’s just for Maltese singles, but I have a feeling people do not understand this,” said one man.

A few other men echoed similar sentiments, leading to people calling out the close-mindedness being displayed in a group set up for people to meet.

“Must be a special kind of boomer to create such a fuss in a singles Facebook group just because you think the foreigners are ruining your chances of getting laid,” said one person.

“What a dumb post… are you worried foreigners are stealing all the women?” asked another.

Soon enough, the admin of the group had to step in to clarify what the group is all about.

“Many people live in Malta but on Facebook are marked in another country,” the admin told angry members asking her to start rejecting or banning certain men trying to enter the group.

“Put your photo up and tell them how caring you are and wish to find something special and that you are not racist,” she advised.

However, the racist comments continued, leading to one Maltese woman opening up about her personal preferences.

“Have you never been with a black guy? That’s all I enjoy nowadays,” she said, with another woman replying: “even me”.

However, whenever a foreign woman posted about looking to meet someone special, her post was immediately inundated with Maltese men looking to slide into her DMs.

After all the backlash, several men pledged to leave the group due to the “ignorance” being shown. Fortunately, they were the men that had originally complained about the influx of foreigners, so the group is probably better off after all.