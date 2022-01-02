Despite The Challenges Of 2021, These Were The Favourite Moments And Biggest Achievements Of Malta’s Leading Personalities

Amid the COVID-19 uncertainty that 2021 has undoubtedly endured, Malta has seen some great moments and celebrated some massive achievements that have lifted the island up in its most difficult times. Behind the grand events, though, there were little moments and personal wins that everybody on the island got to enjoy – including some of Malta’s leading house hold names. From passing the monumental Cannabis Reform Bill to quitting a dream job and turning a new leaf – here are Malta’s favourite personalities’ proudest achievements and cherished moments of this tumultuous year.

1. Byron Camilleri “My favourite moment was watching our heroic disciplined forces saving lives during November’s heavy storm,” the Minister of Home Affair proudly relayed. “It was an eventful year so I’m choosing two achievements. The first is when we managed to conclude all collective agreements for all the employees of the Disciplined Forces in one legislature. This provided them with better working conditions and more rights.” “The second is when we opened the doors to the Victim Support Agency thereby providing victims of crime with more support during the most vulnerable time in their life.”

2. Keith Demicoli “Witnessing Malta win its first-ever World Cup qualifier at home on 1st September 2021 was my favourite moment. The Maltese players put on a very dazzling attacking display to brush Cyprus aside 3-0!” “Finding the courage to quit a ‘dream job’ at PBS and start living life on my own terms while managing to turn my side hustles as presenter, producer, mentor, voice artist and storyteller into a full-time self-employed business! I’m starting to notice that there are endless opportunities out there and most of them you have to create,” Demicoli explained as he recounted his biggest achievement of 2021.

3. Bernard Grech “Mark Camilleri’s interviews on Jon Mallia’s podcast are my favourite news stories of 2021. Everyone should watch them.” “My biggest achievement of this year was managing to introduce new, fresh and younger faces to the party’s structures and posts to collaborate with those with a lot of experience.”

4. Owen Bonnici “My favourite moment of 2021 was when I quietly raised enough funds to buy some much needed equipment for a young boy with a disability.” “My biggest achievement must be passing the Cannabis Reform Bill.” Safe to say that many will agree with him on this one.

5.Valentina Rossi “My biggest achievement this year was not getting COVID-19,” the influencer aptly put it. 6. Eddie Fresco “My favourite moment this year was when I went on tour with Redzed”. Meanwhile, his biggest achievement was reaching a whopping “2.5 million spotify streams in one year”.

