Discover What’s Hidden Underneath Malta’s Capital: Valletta’s Famous Tunnels Open For Tours
Did you know there’s a whole hidden world to explore underneath Valletta?
Valletta’s famous underground tunnels have been around for more than 500 years and they will now open up to the public.
The tunnels served a prominent role in Malta’s history over the years, from the movement of troops to storing grain.
Valletta’s Underground had other roles such as being used for water and drainage.
During the British occupation of Malta, the tunnels were dug in further and rooms were added, allowing it to be used as a shelter during World War Two air raids.
Around 17,000 tonnes of bombs were recorded to have hit Malta during the war, making this tunnel network was imperative to act as a shield and a hiding place for Valletta residents.
The tunnels have now become a Heritage Malta site known as Underground Valletta, with National Heritage Minister José Herrera expressing his excitement at the news.
“Valletta, considered a world heritage site, cannot be fully appreciated if one does not also experience what lies beneath it,” he said.
“Thanks to Heritage Malta, the public now has the opportunity to visit the capital city as a whole and appreciate aspects of it that it may not have been aware of before.”
Valletta’s Underground has been preserved and kept stuck in time ready for people to relive its history.
Lovin Malta had the opportunity to enter these tunnels in 2019 and bore witness to the rich history and beauty that lies beneath Malta’s capital.
From 7th November, you will be able to visit the tunnels yourself and attend a guided tour offered by Heritage Malta, every Wednesday and Sunday at 10am and 11am.
More information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.
