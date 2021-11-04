Discover What’s Hidden Underneath Malta’s Capital: Valletta’s Famous Tunnels Open For Tours

Valletta’s famous underground tunnels have been around for more than 500 years and they will now open up to the public.

Did you know there’s a whole hidden world to explore underneath Valletta?

The tunnels served a prominent role in Malta’s history over the years, from the movement of troops to storing grain.

Valletta’s Underground had other roles such as being used for water and drainage.

During the British occupation of Malta, the tunnels were dug in further and rooms were added, allowing it to be used as a shelter during World War Two air raids.

Around 17,000 tonnes of bombs were recorded to have hit Malta during the war, making this tunnel network was imperative to act as a shield and a hiding place for Valletta residents.