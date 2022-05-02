100-Year-Old Carob Tree Uprooted To Make Way For Development In Marsaskala

“I’m 58 years old, and I remember playing under that tree when I was five years old. It was already big back then,” the resident told Lovin Malta.

The matter was initially flagged by a resident in the area, who also contacted ERA last Friday to enquire on the matter as well as independent politician Arnold Cassola.

Uprooting works have started on a carob tree (Ħarruba) which is said to have been around 100-years-old, to make way for new development in Triq l-Għaġuża in Marsaskala.

“I even spoke to ERA and a representative told me they weren’t consulted on the permit,” the resident told the newsroom, with ERA later clarifying that since it’s within a development zone, there is nothing that can be done about it.

In a post uploaded to social media, Cassola said, “this carob tree is believed to be over 100 years old. Next week they intend to cut it down,” also questioning “why?”.

Then, earlier this morning, sources told the newsroom that works had started on the removal of the carob tree, with photos being submitted showing the act.

A development permit was granted within the area where the carob tree can be found, for a multi-level complex including garages, maisonettes, apartments and penthouses.

Current legislation dictates that carob trees are not a protected species, even if situated within a development zone. A tree will only be protected if it is situated within a protected area.

Do you think carob trees should be protected once they reach a certain age?