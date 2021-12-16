19,000 Tonnes Of Recyclable Material Was Processed By WasteServ In 2021

WasteServ has just confirmed that in the year 2021, around 19,000 tonnes of good-quality recyclable material were processed and returned to the economy.

In doing so it also surpassed the projected record for processed recyclables since its inception, and it also surpasses the best ever result acquired by 3,000 tonnes.

However, this number is just a small fraction of the total waste generated in Malta which stands at roughly 330,000 tonnes.

Minister for the Environment Aaron Farrugia said that these are very encouraging results, and they are proof of all the work that is being carried out at WasteServ where the management together with the employees are working relentlessly to further improve the country’s performance when it comes to waste management.