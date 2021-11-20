800 Objections Filed Against Proposed Fortina Pontoon In Balluta Bay, As 8 Organisations Oppose Project

2 Local Councils and 8 organisations have expressed their dissatisfaction with the proposed pontoon, as Fortina continues to attempt to take over Balluta bay.

Over 800 objections have been submitted by residents to the Planning Authority in relation to Fortina’s catamaran pontoon which is currently being proposed in Balluta bay.

After activists and residents protested for an entire week last June to stop the installation of the jetty, the applicant, Fortina CEO JeanBert Gatt, filed a second application.

“Nevertheless, the people will clearly not accept further erosion of their quality of life and are committed to fighting against the occupation of public spaces by commercial interests, using both legal and direct actions if necessary,” said Moviment Graffitti.

The resubmitted application was described as “a correction of previous plans to reflect smaller pontoon and shifting for environmental considerations”.

However, the resubmitted plans feature the take up of a total of 130 square metres of area, as opposed to the 81 square metres in the previous application.

The plans are posing a massive threat towards users of the area, and are going against the designation of the area, as well as current local plans and SPED.

Lovin Malta had also previously spoken with three residents of the area, which would be directly impacted if the proposed permit were to be approved.

