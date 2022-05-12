After FKNK Physical Attack, Gozo Ministry Condemns Any Abuse – But Cannot Assure Minutes Will Be Published

The Ministry of Gozo has condemned “any abuse” after the FKNK CEO Lino Farrugia’s alleged attack on the head of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) Richard Lia.

“The Ministry for Gozo’s message is clear: that of condemning any abuse or inappropriate behaviour,” a spokesperson for the Ministry told Lovin Malta.

“The Ministry is informed that the person in question has suspended himself from the Committee – which must be re-appointed in accordance with the law in the immediate future,” he said.