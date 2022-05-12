After FKNK Physical Attack, Gozo Ministry Condemns Any Abuse – But Cannot Assure Minutes Will Be Published
The Ministry of Gozo has condemned “any abuse” after the FKNK CEO Lino Farrugia’s alleged attack on the head of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) Richard Lia.
“The Ministry for Gozo’s message is clear: that of condemning any abuse or inappropriate behaviour,” a spokesperson for the Ministry told Lovin Malta.
“The Ministry is informed that the person in question has suspended himself from the Committee – which must be re-appointed in accordance with the law in the immediate future,” he said.
Asked whether the meeting minutes will be published, the spokesperson said that he cannot “confirm or deny” whether they will be made public.
Meeting minutes are normally made available to the public, detailing the meeting’s agenda and the discussions had during the meeting.
Following the aggression, Farrugia has also suspended himself from the ORNIS committee, but as it stands, he is still the CEO of the FKNK.
It also has not been confirmed whether a police report was filed and if investigations are being carried out.
Do you think further action needs to be taken?