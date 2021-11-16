‘Approval Of Dingli Hotel Would Be A Further Planning Travesty,’ Moviment Graffitti Says

“This application is a shameless attempt to circumvent constraints on ODZ development. If approved, this may well open the door to similar applications in other areas of Malta,” a spokesperson for the group said.

The decision for this controversial development is set to be taken by the Planning Authority this Thursday and could see more virgin land destroyed.

Activist group Moviment Graffitti has described the recommended approval of an application of ten bungalows to replace an abandoned fireworks factory in Dingli a “planning travesty”.

The proposed development will see more unspoiled land taken up for the construction of dwellings complete with a pool, car park, and management block.

“The land in question lies within a Special Area of Conservation due to the high ecological value of the cliff habitat, and adjacent to two Special Protection Areas for the conservation of breeding seabirds which would be impacted by light pollution. It is also a scheduled Area of Ecological Importance and Area of High Landscape Value,” the group said.

It even questioned whether the meaning of ODZ still had any significance and whether it even stands for anything anymore, given the degree of ODZ development.

The group also highlighted the “devious manner” in which Infrastructure Malta connected the water supply to the disused factory ahead of the planning application.

The proposed development will lead to destruction not just of the land, but also of the quaint serenity of the area comes. It will also undoubtedly pose a threat to the area’s ecological and landscape value.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had also stated that the “intensification of development would inevitably result in the formalisation of this significant rural and cultural landscape Outside Development Zone”.

Its recommendation was to demolish and rehabilitate the site.

The activist group is calling for the application to be rejected, calling for an end to the constant appeasing of developers.

The Dingli local council also voted against this development.

The fact that the project application has even reached this stage, in these circumstances, is a travesty, and it will only become much worse as a precedent for future ODZ development will be set if the permit is granted, the group said.

Do you think the permit should be rejected?