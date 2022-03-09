Arnold Cassola Alleges Secret Plans For New Burmarrad Road But Authorities Say It Is ‘An Outright Lie’

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has alleged secret plans for a new road on agricultural land in Burmarrad, with Infrastructure Malta outrightly denying the plans. Cassola claimed that a “whistleblower mole from inside Infrastructure Malta revealed plans” in place that will come into effect after the general election. Referring to Infrastructure Malta head Fredrick Azzopardi as devious, Cassola said that Azzopardi “is proposing a new road starting from the Erba’ Mwieżeb roundabout, going all the way behind Kiabi complex, and ending at Burmarrad football ground, next to Piscopo Gardens”. “Basically, this is another Central Link screw up in miniature,” Cassola said in a statement.

Burmarrad area in question

“In fact, the building of this new road will lead to the destruction of fertile arable land and unspoilt countryside, that amount to various acres of agricultural land.” “Residents are pointing out that this part is also the only open space they have for some exercise in the fresh air. The area has already a very busy main road and the coast road. Residents do not need another road,” Cassola stressed. Cassola also clarified that “the Local Council say they are not informed of the exact plans.” “It is important that environmental NGOs and civil society resist this destruction of agricultural open spaces, which will not only bring about an increase in car traffic in the area but also a deterioration in air quality, which will be detrimental to the residents’ health.” Following Cassola’s allegations, a spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta released a statement responding to the claims, saying that it is an “outright lie”.

1988 Burmarrad Plan

“Infrastructure Malta refers to a media release issued on Wednesday afternoon by Prof. Arnold Cassola: The agency states that since its establishment in 2018, it has never considered, designed or planned any new bypass road in Burmarrad and its surroundings, as alleged in Prof. Cassola’s statement,” it said. “The alleged road as described by Prof. Cassola does not feature in the area’s current local plan and no request or proposal for its planning or construction has ever been presented to Infrastructure Malta.” “Any allegation to the contrary is an outright lie.” “Infrastructure Malta also reiterates that the road as described by Prof. Cassola is not sustainable from a traffic management and an environmental point of view. Had it actually been proposed to the agency, it would have turned it down outright,” it assured.

2006 Local Plans

“Following media questions about Prof. Cassola’s statement, Infrastructure Malta researched past plans and identified a 1988 plan for Burmarrad in which a road similar to the one described was being considered by previous administrations. The indicated road did not subsequently feature in the 2006 North West Local Plan, confirming that this proposal dating back 33 years was dropped over a decade ago.” “Prof. Cassola is basing his unfounded allegations on a 1988 proposal which never got off the ground.” Infrastructure Malta also presented documents showing the 2006 Local Plans for the same area, as well as the original 1988 proposal, as pictured above. What do you make of IM’s comments?