Around 1,000 Indigenous Trees And Shrubs Planted At Majjistral Park In Ongoing Environmental Project

Around 1,000 trees and shrubs have been planted in Majjistral Nature Park as part of an ongoing project to improve the natural environment by Ambjent Malta.

The tree-planting initiative, coordinated in part by the Environment Ministry and Turkish Ministry for Agriculture and Forestry, will also see the rehabilitation of 8,000m² of green space in the area which will be accessible for the public to use and benefit from.

“Such efforts are important because the repercussions of pollution and climate change are something that affects all countries, and tangible change can only be brought about through agreement and collective cooperation,” said Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

A selection of indigenous Maltese trees and shrubs, including carob trees, olive trees and the national tree (tal-għargħar) were selected for this activity due to their compatibility with Maltese climate.

“In the past, we tried to plant more trees, but we haven’t always planted wisely. Today, we are much more aware that we need to be selective in our planting strategies,” said Majjistral Park Chairman Sammy Vella.

The park, one of the major Natura 2000 sites on the island, has been subject to abuse in the past. Most recently, French marathon organisers were found guilty of spray painting red arrows around the park to direct participants.

Despite being ordered to remove the marks, red arrows can still be seen around the protected site and other woodland areas in Malta.

