As The World Grapples With Extreme Weather Conditions, Malta Faces Its Own Climate Crisis

Flash floods in Germany, forest fires in the United States, heavy downpours in China and heatwaves in Malta.

Recent spells of extreme weather across the world are telltale signs that climate change is having an immediate and detrimental impact on everyday life.

As climate change bears down on a summer of disaster, experts believe that the unsought events of the past few weeks are just the tipping point of a longstanding struggle with mankind’s treatment of the environment – and Malta is no exception.

“Malta has been going through a difficult time in terms of climate change with the lack of rain and extreme heat we’ve had over the past few weeks,” the Director of Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the University of Malta, Professor Maria Attard, told Lovin Malta.

“These are a direct result of climate change,” she said.

Over the past two years, Malta has experienced a number of extreme weather events. In addition to strong winds that once rocked the whole island, there has also been a lack of rainfall and precipitation well below the normal average, causing a drought disaster for farmers.

In fact, February 2020 will go down as the driest month in recorded history.

And 2021 has fared no better with temperatures this summer hitting the scorching forties, prompting a set of new health and safety measures by local authorities.

“It’s becoming so extreme, so arid, that we’re closer to having a desert than vegetation,” Attard continued.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is also experiencing the drastic effects of climate change. Floodwaters have uprooted life in both Germany and China with over 200 people dead as a result.