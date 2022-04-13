Baħrija Gate Blocking Public Access To 60-Year-Old Footpath And Farm Rejected By PA

A controversial Baħrija gate blocking public access to the shore has finally been refused development permission by the Planning Authority.

Situated within a Natura 2000 site in the limits of Baħrija, the Commission refused to sanction a gate that was recently installed to restrict public access leading to a shore platform known as ‘Blata tal-Melħ’.

The Planning Commission said the sanctioning of this gate would result in the closure of a pre-1967 footpath and as a result went against the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) which ensures that existing coastal recreational resources are protected, enhanced and accessible.

The Compliance and Enforcement Directorate will now ensure that the gate is removed to safeguard public access.