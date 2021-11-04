BEFORE AND AFTER: Kalkara Promenade Trees Removed To Make Way For Waterfront Works

A line of trees alongside the promenade of Kalkara has been removed to make way for the new marina project that’s currently underway.

A resident of Kalkara sent in photos to Lovin Malta showing the before and after – how these trees peacefully existed before being uprooted in the name of regeneration.

It turns out that the uprooting of the trees is part of the €6 million Kalkara waterfront project, in collaboration with the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, as part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project.

Before: