BEFORE AND AFTER: Kalkara Promenade Trees Removed To Make Way For Waterfront Works
A line of trees alongside the promenade of Kalkara has been removed to make way for the new marina project that’s currently underway.
A resident of Kalkara sent in photos to Lovin Malta showing the before and after – how these trees peacefully existed before being uprooted in the name of regeneration.
It turns out that the uprooting of the trees is part of the €6 million Kalkara waterfront project, in collaboration with the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, as part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project.
Before:
After:
The trees uprooted were situated alongside Triq Marina in Kalkara, now known as Triq Malta Rebbieħa.
The Kalkara local council has also confirmed that the trees uprooted were transplanted to another location within the village itself.
This comes just a few weeks after trees were brutally uprooted in the early hours of the day from the Msida promenade as part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project.
The Grand Harbour Regeneration Project is a government project which is planning to revamp nine different areas related to the Grand Harbour.
The project aims to create more space for the maritime industry as well as recreational areas for Maltese families to benefit from.
