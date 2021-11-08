Bernard Grech Invites People To A Walk In The ‘Little Countryside That Remains’

“Let’s enjoy the little countryside that remains,” Grech said, as he shared a photo of the event.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has urged people to attend a countryside walk that the Nationalist Party is organising this Saturday.

The hike will take place this Saturday (13th November) at Majjistral Park, with the meeting point at 2pm in front of the Manikata Church.

Grech will personally attend.

The event is being organised by PN Greens, a new internal working group led by candidate Janice Chetcuti that was set up to draft environmental policies ahead of the next election.

