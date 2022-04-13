BirdLife Celebrates As Spring Hunting Season Opening For Turtle Doves Suddenly Halted By Court
BirdLife Malta is busy celebrating this morning as the court has suddenly halted the re-opening of the spring hunting season for the vulnerable turtle dove, which was set for this Sunday.
The court has agreed to hear the case on 19th April, following a warrant for a prohibitory injunction which was filed by BirdLife Malta and was provisionally accepted by the authorities.
“We are satisfied that the local Law Courts have understood the urgency on this matter and that they have the responsibility and the power to safeguard the European Directives in our country,” BirdLife Malta President Darryl Grima told Lovin Malta.
“Our law courts are also European law courts with full powers provided to them by the European Union’s directives themselves.”
“As a member state, we need to abide by EU regulations and directives and the local law courts are a way for any citizen and civil society to seek remedy for breaches of the European directives, including the EU birds directive,” he continued.
“Anyone hunting for European Turtle-doves will therefore be breaking the law,” BirdLife emphasised.
BirdLife Malta will now be writing to the Commissioner of Police and the Head of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) to ensure that they are aware of this development and that no one can hunt Turtle-doves this spring before the case is decided on Tuesday, and only if the case is lost.
