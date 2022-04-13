BirdLife Celebrates As Spring Hunting Season Opening For Turtle Doves Suddenly Halted By Court

BirdLife Malta is busy celebrating this morning as the court has suddenly halted the re-opening of the spring hunting season for the vulnerable turtle dove, which was set for this Sunday.

The court has agreed to hear the case on 19th April, following a warrant for a prohibitory injunction which was filed by BirdLife Malta and was provisionally accepted by the authorities.

“We are satisfied that the local Law Courts have understood the urgency on this matter and that they have the responsibility and the power to safeguard the European Directives in our country,” BirdLife Malta President Darryl Grima told Lovin Malta.