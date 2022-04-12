BirdLife Malta And FKNK Lock Horns Over Opening Of ‘Vulnerable’ Turtle Dove Hunting Season

The turtle dove, known as Gamiema in Maltese, is listed by the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species that is “Vulnerable to Extinction”.

Environmental NGO BirdLife Malta and hunting lobby group FKNK are locking horns over the reopening of the spring hunting season for turtle doves.

Just yesterday, BirdLife Malta announced legal action against the opening of the spring hunting season on European turtle dove for this year, filing a warrant of prohibitory injunction in court.

Through this, the organisation is requesting a judicial assessment over the manner in which this year’s spring hunting season on European turtle doves is being permitted, and is therefore requesting an immediate closure of the season until the necessary assessment is carried out.

This comes after the Malta Ornis committee had taken a vote a few months back to lift the ban on spring hunting of turtle doves.

“We maintain that given the “vulnerable” status of the species which is recognised internationally by the Red List of the IUCN and the EU experts’ requests at halting the hunting of the species, Malta’s Government is ignoring such scientific evidence simply to appease the hunting lobby,” BirdLife Malta said in a statement.

In response to this, the FKNK released a statement earlier this morning, assuring hunters that they are going to be doing everything they can to make sure that the hunting season reopens for turtle doves next Sunday, as it is currently scheduled.

“Following BirdLife Malta’s filing of a warrant of prohibition in court to stop the turtle dove hunting season from opening this Sunday, the FKNK wants to inform hunters who are already in possession of the required licence to hunt turtle doves from this Sunday that it is examining all possible avenues, including legal, to counter-act said mandate,” the FKNK said today.

It also ensured that it will be keeping hunters updated and may issue any directives as they come, also offering any expertise they can, be it technical, legal or even scientific.

The respondents to the case according to the mandate are the Prime Minister, the Gozo Minister, the Environment Minister and the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU).

