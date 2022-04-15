BirdLife Malta ‘Disappointed And Surprised European Law Was Not Protected By Local Courts’

BirdLife Malta has expressed that it is both “disappointed and surprised that European law on the vulnerable turtle doves was not protected by local courts”.

“Unfortunately the 2022 spring hunting season on the protected European turtle dove (Gamiema) will proceed as planned, and hunting on this species will open this coming Sunday following the refusal by the Court of a request by BirdLife Malta,” BirdLife Malta said in a statement reacting to the news.

“Following this decision, BirdLife Malta is disappointed and also surprised that European law was not protected by the local Courts and that there are no means of having remedy to a breach of the European Directives – in this case, the EU Birds Directive,” it said.

“Despite the unfavourable outcome of our request, we remain committed to keep fighting for what is right. The reasons why our injunction request was revoked shows that our law courts might not be able to protect the EU Directives even if this is their remit,” BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana told Lovin Malta.