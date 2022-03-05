Watch: Birżebbuġa Residents And NGOs Call For Miniature Airstrip Plan In Wied Żnuber To Be Scrapped

A number of environmental organisations, together with Birżebbuġa residents and activists gathered today to express their disapproval at the miniature airstrip plan which was recently proposed for Wied Żnuber.

The residents and farmers who are keen on protecting Wied Żnuber, are shocked at plans announced on 12th February for a miniature airstrip by the valley and the cliffs of the area.

“We are determined to oppose the plan until it is scrapped,” Moviment Graffitti said in a statement.

“This project will continue to burden the south by robbing it of the ecologically sensitive and socially important sites of Wied Żnuber and surrounding areas.”

“We, therefore, call for the immediate dissolution of the plan and a change in the Local Plan that would see the site become an ODZ. In this manner, it can act as a buffer zone between the industrial area and Wied Żnuber.”

Plans for the airstrip were announced at the signing of an agreement between the government agency INDIS and an airplane model association.