Black Smoke Emitted By Malta-Sicily Ferry Due To Engines Being ‘Idle’ For Months, Company Says

Fumes and silt emitted from the Ponte Ferries Malta-Sicily ferry are “due to the vessel’s engines having been idle for the past months,” the company says.

Photos shared with Lovin Malta showed black smoke coming from one of the Ponte Ferries vessels, which will be the second company to operate a ferry service between Malta and Sicily.

They say the issue will be ‘minimised’ once they start operations to Sicily on 6th August.

“Our vessels, like those of other operators, run on marine gas oil so while the smoke will abate, it will never be completely eliminated,” Ponte Ferries elaborated.