Black Smoke Emitted By Malta-Sicily Ferry Due To Engines Being ‘Idle’ For Months, Company Says
Fumes and silt emitted from the Ponte Ferries Malta-Sicily ferry are “due to the vessel’s engines having been idle for the past months,” the company says.
Photos shared with Lovin Malta showed black smoke coming from one of the Ponte Ferries vessels, which will be the second company to operate a ferry service between Malta and Sicily.
They say the issue will be ‘minimised’ once they start operations to Sicily on 6th August.
“Our vessels, like those of other operators, run on marine gas oil so while the smoke will abate, it will never be completely eliminated,” Ponte Ferries elaborated.
One month ago the company told the Times of Malta that the black fumes were caused by a ‘testing procedure’.
The Malta Independent newsroom contacted the company around that same time, and a spokesperson said the photo in question “was taken on the first day of operation, and it has not happened since.”
When asked what is being done to ensure that the environmental impact of the ferries is kept to a minimum, Ponte Ferries said it “strives to carry out its operations at the highest levels, with full respect for the environment, passenger safety and comfort.”
However, with vessels running on marine gas oil and no ambitions to switch to a more environmentally-friendly alternative, it doesn’t particularly seem like Ponte Ferries has environmental health at heart.
