Calling All Thrifters: Check Out The Upcoming Flea Market At The Farmoury In Mellieħa

There’s going to be something for everyone, whether you want to get your hands on some vintage pieces, or maybe you want to clean out your wardrobe from stuff you haven’t worn in a while, this is the place to be.

The Veg Box at the Farmoury in Mellieħa is organising yet another edition of their flea market, which will be running for three whole days!

The flea market will also double up as a car boot sale, where interested sellers are going to have the opportunity to set up their own little stall in the available spaces.

Sellers are encouraged to book a space beforehand to ensure their spot and avoid disappointment.

Their series of ongoing flea markets represent a shoppers delight for all thrift lovers, from stalls selling vintage clothing and home decor to repurposed antiques, books and organic and sustainably sourced vegetables.

The Veg Box was established in 2021, to help bridge the gap between the farmer of the land and the consumer of the food.

Bookings can be done through the Facebook event page or via email at [email protected]

The upcoming event will be running next weekend from 5th to 7th November, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Farmoury in Mellieħa.

