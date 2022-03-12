Century-Old Tree In Mdina Destroyed Due To Ian Borg’s Playground Project

Environmental NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) has condemned the uprooting of a century-old tree just outside Mdina Gate, as part of Minister Ian Borg’s ongoing playground project.

The Aleppo Pine, which was apparently uprooted by Infrastructure Malta workers carrying out works next to the adjacent playground, was swiftly destructed and taken away.

“Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar condemns in the strongest terms, the destruction of a large Aleppo Pine outside Mdina Gate, felled, cut up and swiftly carried away in a truck by workers carrying out the refurbishing of the adjacent playground,” FAA stated in a press statement.

This tree has graced the garden there for over a century, providing beauty and shade while reducing air pollution. Moreover, it was protected by the Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations 2018, under the category of (d) trees or woodland communities of scientific, ecological, aesthetic, historical, cultural, arboricultural, silvicultural, agricultural, educational or landscape interest; (e) prominent landmark trees.

The permit, which was applied by Nadia Galea Curmi, as part of the current Infrastructure Malta works for the new playground, claims that no trees will be felled, therefore no permit for the destruction of this tree was sought or issued by ERA.

“The applicant is also claiming that this is not a scheduled site, when in fact, this Mdina site has the highest degree of protection in Malta, as a Category A, Grade 1 scheduled (protected) site, and Area of High Landscape value.”

“Such acts by a state entity repeat offender, make a mockery of that politicians’ claims that greening Malta’s urban areas is their priority, while at the same time destroying beautiful, protected mature landmark trees.”