Chris Fearne Takes Public Stand Against Proposed Marsaskala Marina

“I believe that the part of Marsascala which is undeveloped and where residents can enjoy it for swimming, recreation and fishing should remain undeveloped and residents should continue enjoying the Marsascala Bay as is,” Fearne told TOM.

While speaking with Times of Malta , Fearne said that he is opposing the Marsaskala marina, as well as saying that he believes the untouched area surrounding the bay should remain as is.

Following pressure from activists and residents, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, who is also a candidate in the third district, has taken a public stand against the proposed Marsaskala marina.

He also made reference to keeping up with the town’s traditions and mentioned fishermen who have their moorings within the bay.

Fearne also reiterated that the government has the natural environment in its best interest, mentioning nature zones within the south of Malta.

He also mentioned the Inwadar Park afforestation project which was announced during the last Budget.

On 14th February, activists and residents of Marsaskala started pasting stickers onto their doors and doorways telling electoral candidates to skip the visit if they are not publicly against the proposed marina.

“Dear candidate, do not knock on this door unless you declare yourself in public against the proposed marina,” the sticker reads.

The stickers were distributed by pressure group Moviment Graffitti during a press conference held on 12th February where updates were given regarding the proposed yacht marina.

What do you make of Chris Fearne’s comments?