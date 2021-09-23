Comino Bungalows Will Be Privately Sold And May Have A ‘Significant Negative Impact’ On Geological Resources

The bungalows on Comino that are about to be redeveloped as part of a wider planning application will be sold privately and have a “major” and “significant” negative impact on the island’s geological resources, according to the Environment Impact Assessment report.

The project proposal is to redevelop the existing Comino Hotel and the bungalow complex on the north of the island, into a new hotel and serviced bungalows.

“The serviced bungalows will be for sale and prospective owners can opt to put their property in a rental pool, serviced by the hotel,” the report reads. Bungalow owners and guests can then make use of the hotel facilities and services.

Just a few weeks ago, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that his team was working on a “sustainable” plan for the future of the island. Just two weeks later, a parliamentary petition was called to remove the sunbeds and umbrellas from the Blue Lagoon.