Community Of Hedgehogs Rescued From Field Facing Development In Luqa

“The organisation thanks the residents – especially Laura of Triq il Vjolin Ħadrani in Luqa for their marvellous support in making the rescue and relocation of hedgehogs operation a success,” it said.

Following the rescue mission, Nature Trust then wished to extend its thanks to the Luqa residents who were instrumental in saving a community of hedgehogs that were located in a field that was being developed.

A community of hedgehogs which were endangered due to their habitat being under development were rescued by a group of residents together with Nature Trust, with the operation also being assisted by construction workers.

“A big thanks also go to Jane and Phil our Wildlife Rescue Volunteers in the South of Malta,” Nature Trust said.

“Thanks to their call to the Wildlife Rescue Section, Volunteers of NTM went on-site and installed the first traps to catch and relocate the hedgehogs,” Nature Trust said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the rescue mission started with hiccups as traps that had been installed got immediately stolen,” it explained.

“However, thanks to the determination of the Volunteers and the residents, new traps were set and apart from the residents keeping an eye on the traps also managed to catch a good number of hedgehogs in a few days,” it said.

“The operation was also assisted by the construction workers who also gave a helping hand in the operation,” it said.

