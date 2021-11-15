Cycle For Trees Initiative: 100 Trees Already Donated In Just One Month

An ongoing initiative by local organisation MOVE, called ‘Cycle For Trees’, has already seen 100 trees donated in just one month since its commencement. The ‘Cycle For Trees’ initiative aims to address climate change issues and promotes cycling as an alternative method of transportation to school or work. The way it works is that a tree is planted for every 250km which is cycled, either individually or collectively as a whole.

“The initiative, which is being supported by HSBC Malta Foundation, complements the existing need to make our island greener,” the founder of MOVE told Lovin Malta. “In particular, MCAST students are trying the best they can to cycle for trees during their lunch break with the aim of planting trees on campus,” they said. The founder also said that despite the lack of supportive infrastructure for cyclists in Malta, they were still not disheartened to launch this initiative.

The general public is invited to participate by mapping their journey on any app of their choice and donating the cycled kilometres for the trees to be planted, with the final target for trees planted being 250. Participation is easy. Just get on a bicycle, record your journey on any app of your choice and send the details together with a screenshot on movemalta.org/cyclefortrees MOVE is a non-profit organisation spearheading the use of sports for culture and wellbeing, encouraging citizens to seek mobilisation.

