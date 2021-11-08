Demolition And Excavation Works Will Not Be Allowed After 4pm In New Change
Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has just announced that demolition and excavation works will no longer be permitted after 4pm.
These changes will come into effect as of 9th November, as such works will not be permissible after that time.
“These steps will strengthen—and not weaken—the construction industry, while the demand of families to reduce inconvenience and noise pollution in the evening hours is being heard,” Farrugia said.
He also emphasised that this decision is a result of continuous work towards a more sustainable industry and within the context of the construction reform.
This means that construction times will change from how they are today, i.e. from between 8am and 2pm and between 4pm and 8pm to between 7:30am and 4pm.
The newly updated times will be published in a legal notice.
