Diver Discovers Four Electric Scooters Dumped In Sliema Sea
A local diver discovered four electric scooters dumped into the sea in Sliema following a routine dive of the area.
Matt Cassar from Poseidon Diving Services pledged to retrieve the electric scooters, which belong to taxi service company ‘Bolt’, after he claims the company didn’t respond to his appeal.
The image of the four e-scooters dumped in the sea was posted on the popular Facebook group ‘Are You Being Served’ and sparked anger online, with some calling for police to intervene to find the culprits.
The alternative mode of transport has become a common feature around certain areas and promenades in Malta, but are often subject to abuse with many being left on the side of the street in undesignated areas.
A couple of years ago, legislation was introduced to regulate the use of e-scooters on the road, including a number of fines and penalties.
