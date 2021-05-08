Diver Discovers Four Electric Scooters Dumped In Sliema Sea

A local diver discovered four electric scooters dumped into the sea in Sliema following a routine dive of the area.

Matt Cassar from Poseidon Diving Services pledged to retrieve the electric scooters, which belong to taxi service company ‘Bolt’, after he claims the company didn’t respond to his appeal.

The image of the four e-scooters dumped in the sea was posted on the popular Facebook group ‘Are You Being Served’ and sparked anger online, with some calling for police to intervene to find the culprits.