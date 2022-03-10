Divers Raise Alarm Over Sewage Leaking Next To St Paul’s Bay Seaside
Local divers have raised alarm over what appears to be raw sewage leaking next to the popular swimming pool of Sirens in St Paul’s Bay.
A concerned diver sent the footage to Lovin Malta, showing a leak going into the sea of what seems to be sewage, with pieces of toilet paper and a foul smell to accompany it.
“It has paper tissues and it smells just like sewage,” the diver told Lovin Malta.
They also expressed their concern about possible health problems that could arise from such an issue, especially given that it is a frequented site by both divers and swimmers.
Lovin Malta reached out to the Water Services Corporation, which investigated and confirmed that the infrastructure indicated does not fall within their remit, and directed it towards the Health Authorities.
Lovin Malta also reached out to the local council of St Paul’s Bay, who promptly filed a report with the Health Authorities.
An investigation has now been launched by the relevant authorities.
Have you ever encountered raw sewage leaking?