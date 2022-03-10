Divers Raise Alarm Over Sewage Leaking Next To St Paul’s Bay Seaside

Local divers have raised alarm over what appears to be raw sewage leaking next to the popular swimming pool of Sirens in St Paul’s Bay.

A concerned diver sent the footage to Lovin Malta, showing a leak going into the sea of what seems to be sewage, with pieces of toilet paper and a foul smell to accompany it.

“It has paper tissues and it smells just like sewage,” the diver told Lovin Malta.