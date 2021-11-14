Electric Catamarans Can Become The Future Of Maltese Sea Travel, But This Engineer Needs Your Help

The goal is €625,405 – the exact price that it will cost to buy the electric boat called the CAT 12.0 and Karas’ plan is to bring it to Malta and gather accurate data about its environmental benefits to further encourage more investment into the use of this vessel.

Sustainable electric catamarans are being produced in Portugal, and engineer Lukasz Karas wants to bring the environmentally friendly marine reality to Malta through a fundraiser.

However, despite constant information about electric vehicles like cars, busses and bikes being pumped out and endorsed by the government – electric marine vessels are hardly being spoken of.

So here’s some background on this new eco-friendly vehicle.

The CAT 12.0 is a solar-electric catamaran produced by Sun Concept, an innovative Portuguese builder, and supported by the EU which covered some of the development costs – explaining the much cheaper price in comparison to other similar vehicles.

A description of the boat calls it “wide, versatile and extremely comfortable”.

“Navigating in rivers, lakes and seas using Solar Energy, dismissing fossil fuels, cancelling out emanation of gases, smells and spills, highlighting the sound of water and nature like the simplicity of a motor vessel is the challenge that the CAT 12.0 Lounge does!”

The catamaran uses electric motors and solar energy that is collected by photovoltaic panels and stored in existing batteries on the boat to power the vessel.

Without fossil fuel consumption, the CAT 12.0 was designed to sail at zero cost and still benefits of 85% more economical maintenance than traditional boats.

Unlike other boats in this market, the CAT 12.0 prioritises environmental sustainability over luxury features like silence – which it still has.