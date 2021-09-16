Endangered Bird Isabel Shot Dead In Dingli ‘Cost’ €50,000, Says Vulture Conservation Foundation

An endangered Egyptian vulture that was likely shot down over Dingli cost €50,000 to produce and reintroduce into the wild, according to the Vulture Conservation Foundation.

The bird, named Isabel, was being tracked as it went off the radar earlier this week, and is believed to have been shot by local hunters.

In a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, the foundation, together with CERM Endangered Raptors Centre, explained how five endangered vultures were released from a captive breeding programme in Italy earlier this year.

“Unfortunately, our joint efforts to protect the last Egyptian Vultures are jeopardised by the reckless attitude of Maltese shooters, which also compromise Malta’s legal obligations under the EU Birds Directive,” they wrote.