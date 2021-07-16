Environmental Activist Blocked By Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg: ‘Is This Democracy?’

The 18-year-old environmental activist Julia Cappitta found out yesterday that she was blocked on Instagram by Ian Borg, Malta’s Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects.

Cappitta is the crew leader of Earth Guardians Malta, a local NGO that represents young environmental activists and advocates for a greener future.

The organisation finds it deeply worrying: “We are shocked and once again disappointed with the attitude with which those in power handle such matters.”

Cappitta had not once used derogatory language towards the minister, and the comments and stories she posted were always questions aimed at the minister.

She asked why the destruction of Malta’s national environment continues to happen, and why young people’s voices keep being ignored.