ERA Fines Government €100,000 For Unauthorised Uprooting Of Trees In Ta’ Qali

The Environment and Resource Authority has just fined the government a sum of €100,000 for unauthorised uprooting of trees.

The trees were uprooted in Ta’ Qali, where the Infrastructure Minister is currently building a concert venue.

The authority said that a permit was only requested once the uprooting had already started on the site, and not prior.

The Planning Authority had originally approved the construction of an open-air concert and venue area in Ta’ Qali.

ERA permitted the remaining works on the condition that 675 trees are planted to compensate for the ones that were lost, along with a bank guarantee of €174,000.

