Extinction Rebellion Holding Food Waste Demonstration At Castille Square Tonight

“Together, as citizens, meaningful change is still possible!” the organisation emphasised in the Facebook event.

The demonstration will be calling for the stopping of mass food waste and will be bringing forward a number of proposals.

The demonstration is also being endorsed by 52 non-governmental organisations, which agree with the proposals being brought forward.

Extinction Rebellion Malta together with the co-hosting organisations are pushing for the following proposals:

1. The setting up and funding of permanent infrastructure that would allow small-scale supermarkets to be able to donate food that is unsold and fit for human consumption.

2. The setting up of infrastructure that will allow large supermarkets to be able to provide donations to the national food banks.

3. Government provides incentives to the relevant stakeholders and entities who take part in such schemes.

4. Compelling all supermarkets, both large scale, and small scale to stop providing and using single-use plastic bags whilst providing alternatives.

5. An educational campaign regarding the importance of reducing food waste to safeguard the planet in all educational institutions.

Among the organisations endorsing the demonstration are Moviment Graffitti, Repubblika, Occupy Justice, Friends of the Earth Malta, FAA, aditus, and Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

XR is also asking the organisations endorsing the campaign to donate food items to be given to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

