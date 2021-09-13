Extinction Rebellion Organising Global Climate Strike This Saturday In Valletta

Extinction Rebellion (XR), together with Fridays for Future Malta, is organising Malta’s next climate strike to take place next Saturday in Castille Square.

The event comes as part of the Global Climate Strike taking place in countries all over the world.

Extinction Rebellion has called for this strike, following little to no efforts made in response to the code red climate emergency that was announced earlier this year by the IPCC.

“The latest IPCC report is a damning indictment of decades of inaction by our politicians on climate and ecological breakdown,” said Extinction Rebellion.

“Despite an acknowledgment of a state of climate emergency in Malta in October 2019 and lots of nicely worded speeches, there has been little to no progress on the issues that really matter. Tokenistic gestures, greenwash, and projects with dubious intentions continue to predominate, propelling us entirely in the wrong direction,” continued XR.

Apart from the strike, XR is also presenting six demands, and protesting for these demands to be acceded by the Government, as a response to the climate emergency.

The six demands are comprised of the following:

1. Full decarbonisation by 2030

2. Reversal of biodiversity loss

3. An end to ‘business as usual’ and shift to a well-being economy

4. Promoting sustainable mobility and moving away from car dependency

5. Solidarity with most affected peoples and areas

6. The creation of a Citizens’ Assembly on Climate