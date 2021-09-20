Fasten Your Seatbelts: Plans For Airlink Between Malta And Gozo Underway

Believe it or not, your chance to fly between Malta and Gozo might soon be here. The government and the Gozo Tourism Association (GTA) are introducing an airlink between the two islands, saying this is a significant step in connecting Malta and Gozo.

Besides a fourth ferry and plans for a tunnel between Gozo and Malta, the airlink is the latest in a series of ways to increase Gozo’s accessibility.

“An all year round island tourist destination like Gozo can only be saleable if there are reliable, consistent, effective and cost-sensitive types of connectivity from and to the mainland and from the outside world,” the GTA said.

The connectivity infrastructure will be done in a sustainable way, the GTA emphasises, not taking away any agricultural land.

The government intends that the service will be carried out by a private operator.

The GTA says the airlink “will be the catalyst for the creation of new niches and new economic activities”.

There are no further details about when the plans will become reality or regarding the prices for travellers yet. “All we know is that administrative works on the airlink project are ongoing,” MTA said to Lovin Malta.



What do you think of having an airlink between Malta and Gozo?