Final Call To Object To Għarb ODZ Development As Over 1,000 Representations Filed Against It

Today is the last chance to object to the proposed development of a new road and zoning application in Għarb, as the representations period closes today.

More than 1,000 representations have been submitted objecting to the permit, as residents and environmentalists alike are worried about the consequences if it goes through.

Representations shot up over the last week, going from 600 to exceeding the thousand mark in just days, as pressure group Moviment Graffitti urged people to keep making their voices heard.