Final Call To Object To Għarb ODZ Development As Over 1,000 Representations Filed Against It
Today is the last chance to object to the proposed development of a new road and zoning application in Għarb, as the representations period closes today.
More than 1,000 representations have been submitted objecting to the permit, as residents and environmentalists alike are worried about the consequences if it goes through.
Representations shot up over the last week, going from 600 to exceeding the thousand mark in just days, as pressure group Moviment Graffitti urged people to keep making their voices heard.
Yesterday, the local council of Għarb took a unanimous vote against the permit, saying that the residents and the peace of the locality have always been a priority, and will continue to be.
Lovin Malta recently visited the town of Għarb to interview some of the residents who were set to be affected by this development, including the owner of a health and wellness centre and a cancer patient who moved to Għarb for peace and silence.
The proposed development would destroy 5,387sqm of agricultural and ODZ land in Għarb, as well as set a dangerous precedent for other ODZ areas in Malta.
If you would like to oppose the permit, you can do so by clicking here.
