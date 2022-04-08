Final Call To Object To Sports Village On 207,000 Sqm Of ODZ Land In Ta’ Qali

Moviment Graffitti included a representation template within a social media post, readily available for anyone that would like to object to this permit.

Pressure and activist group Moviment Graffitti also launched a call for objections, adding they are strongly objecting to this second attempt to develop the ex-Flower Power site area in Ta’ Qali.

A number of representations have been submitted objecting to the permit, as residents and environmentalists alike are worried about the consequences if it goes through.

Today is the last chance to object to the proposed development of an application in Attard for a massive sports complex on 207,000 sqm of ODZ land as the representations period closes today.

About the application

The application was filed by Michael Spiteri on behalf of Mediterranean Flower Products LTD is set to take up a whopping amount of 207,000 sqm.

As indicated within the public application form, the proposed multipurpose sports village includes; a full-size rugby pitch, a half-size scrum training pitch, two full-size football pitches, a half-size intensive training pitch, a sprint track, five tennis courts, one tennis show-court, four paddle tennis courts, an indoor sports complex, football and rugby club, tennis club.

And that’s not all, the application also includes, a sports health club, a sports rehabilitation clinic, a sports hotel (Class 3B), an indoor and outdoor garden centre, a commercial area (Class 4B and 4D), surface and underground parking, as well as extensive landscaping.

The site is situated within the same location as the previous Flower Power garden centre, which was abandoned back in October 2010. It touches upon the roads of Triq Durumblat, Ta’ Xkora, Ta’ L-Iskalun, within the limits of Ta’ Qali in Attard.

It’s not the first time that an application was made for a sports village in this location, with a previous application in 2019 being withdrawn “at the request of the applicant”.

Lovin Malta also spoke with candidates on the district pre-election, with PN and ADPD candidates objecting to the application and PL candidates refusing to reply.

ADPD’s Ralph Cassar also explained that “most importantly: any new development must use the same footprint occupied at present, same height, same soil cover etc. So, to summarise the local plan does not indicate the area in question for uses other than that for which it is used/was used – the same type of activity, same footprint, same height, no additional ‘concreting over’ of spaces”.

