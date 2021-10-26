Fireworks Factory Proposed On Agricultural ODZ Land In Ħal Għaxaq Among Historic Buildings

A fireworks factory being proposed on agricultural land in Ħal Għaxaq is facing possible refusal from the Planning Authority.

The site area is surrounded by several important buildings including the Ħal Għaxaq cemetery and two very old chapels which are linked to the history of the village – The Chapel of St. Lucy and even the Church of Christ the Redeemer.

The proposed development has been dubbed as controversial, as many factors are in play that deems it as objectionable.

Environmentalists and residents are calling for the permit to be refused, with various concerns being raised, as if it is approved it is bound to result in further intensification of development within an ODZ area, taking up good agricultural land.

Apart from the site being purposed for agricultural use, there are also various trees that would face uprooting if it were to be approved.

There are also many farmers which work in the vicinity of the site, both part-time and full-time, as well as various farms.

A fireworks factory among actively farmed fields will also pose a threat to the safety and health of the farmers that work in the area.

Residents will also be greatly affected as the site is close to residential dwellings, as well as an industrial park close by.

The application for the same permit was initially applied for back in 2012 and has been facing issues since then.

