FKNK’s CEO Allegedly Physically Attacks Head Of Wild Bird Regulation Unit

BirdLife Malta has expressed its shock at the aggressive attitude and physical attack by the Federation for Hunting and Conservation’s CEO Farrugia following an argument with the top government official.

“While we want to show our solidarity with Mr. Lia, we cannot understand how in this day and age we still have the FKNK lobby led by people who would resort to physical abuse to get what they want. This is unacceptable. We have written to the Ministers concerned requesting immediate action and to suspend Farrugia once and for all from the ORNIS Committee,” BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana stated.

“We ask this in order to have collective support towards Lia while sending a clear message that such actions are not acceptable anymore in society, let alone in government-appointed bodies,” he continued.

We also ask this for the safety and serenity of all the other members of the Committee, including those of BirdLife Malta who deserve to feel safe in such meetings. One can debate arguments in a civil manner but resorting to physical abuse is not to be accepted and needs to be deplored by all.”

