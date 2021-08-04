Footage Of Paola Couple Illegally Dumping Mattress At 4am Sent To Police

A couple was caught on camera illegally disposing of a mattress in Paola last Friday, with the local council forwarding video footage to the police for further investigation.

CCTV images published by the Paola Local Council show the couple sneakily throwing the mattress out onto the street at around 4am.

However, their plan was foiled by nearby cameras which caught them in the act.

“Instead of getting rid of the mattress in the middle of the night, it’s easier to call 21664066 and have it picked up by the local council for free!” the Paola Local Council said on Facebook.

The illegal disposal of bulky refuse has plagued some localities in Malta more than others, with St Paul’s Bay privy to these acts on a regular basis, causing frustration amongst local residents.

Aware of the impact it has on the community, the Paola Local Council took the decision to forward the CCTV footage to police in the hope that the couple will be identified and prosecuted accordingly.

“This is as far as we can go as the local council,” it said.

