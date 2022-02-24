For The Love Of ODZ: 50,000 Sqm Of Maltese Land Will Become ODZ Every Year, PN Proposes

As part of the Nationalist Party’s electoral manifesto, the party has pledged to add 50,000 square metres of public land every year to areas considered as Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

This comes as areas within Malta’s ODZ are constantly under threat in some way or another, with some developers attempting to take over the land for development, and being successful at it.

The PN also made it clear that in order for land which falls outside the development zone to be introduced into development zones, a vote of two-thirds of Parliament will be strictly required.