Former President Reminded Of Her Childhood Days As Qormi Monument Destroyed

Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has harked back to her childhood days as she condemned the destruction of a historic cross monument in Qormi.

“We’ve lost memories of our childhood, back when Ħandaq was a green lung for Ħal Qormi and we used to roam in the countryside there amidst fields and farms,” Coleiro Preca said, sharing photos of the broken Salib tad-Dejma with a crane right next to it.

“The cross served as a landmark for children and youths of the time.”