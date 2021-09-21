Former President Reminded Of Her Childhood Days As Qormi Monument Destroyed
Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has harked back to her childhood days as she condemned the destruction of a historic cross monument in Qormi.
“We’ve lost memories of our childhood, back when Ħandaq was a green lung for Ħal Qormi and we used to roam in the countryside there amidst fields and farms,” Coleiro Preca said, sharing photos of the broken Salib tad-Dejma with a crane right next to it.
“The cross served as a landmark for children and youths of the time.”
The former president went on to lament the way the Ħandaq area has now been transformed into an industrial zone, with heritage not given the protection it deserves.
Qormi’s local council has filed a police report over suspected vandalism, while politicians from Qormi – including PL MP Rosianne Cutajar and PN MP Clyde Puli – condemned the incident.
Culture Minister Jose Herrera described the monument’s destruction as a “sad moment for everyone who loves Maltese heritage”.
“It is unacceptable for our heritage to be vandalised; when will we learn to appreciate the things which makes us who we are?” he questioned, pledging to take the necessary action to try and restore the monument.