Quiz: What’s CAP And How Much Do You Know About Local Farming?

Providing us with fresh fruits and vegetables that can grow and thrive in our climate – local farming is crucial to the way the Maltese eat. With recipes created that cater to the changing of the seasons, local farming is important to our culture. Currently accounting for 40% of the European Union’s budget, the time has come for an update on what the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) covers. Aiming to achieve a fairer, greener, and more performance-based CAP – these changes can’t be done without your help! Check out the quiz down below and see just how much you know about the measures put in place to regulate the food we eat.

Friends of the Earth Malta has come up with this quick quiz that will give you a better insight into what’s going on in the local farming scene – together with the chance to win a €100 gift voucher. Picking a few winners at random out of all those who participate – you can help support local businesses such as Core Green and The Veg Box, whilst aiding policymakers to better understand producer and consumer trends. But, for this to happen, it’s important that the general public knows the measures and policies that are in place to protect the agricultural and rural development of local farming. What is CAP?

Introduced back in the 1960’s The Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) was put in place with the aim to support local farming whilst ensuring a safe and stable food chain supply within Europe. With around 10 million farms and 22 million people working in this sector – having a policy in place that helps spread agricultural resources across the world, the European Union has the potential to play a vital role in ensuring food security for the entire world. The Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and Farm to Fork Strategy are both funded by the Common Agricultural Policy fund.

Understanding local trends and how fruit and veg are consumed amongst our islands is super important to be able to understand what can be changed to support both consumers and growers when it comes to local farming. Friends of the Earth Malta is hosting a series of events to raise awareness about CAP and to engage in a conversation about sustainable, local farming. The quiz above is part of an ongoing project that will also include a photo exhibition by award-winning photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi and the Malta Farm Map. Let your voice be heard and help improve the way that local farming and fresh produce are protected and delivered across the world by taking part in the quiz above. Want to learn more? Head on over to Friends of the Earth Malta’s website and sign up for their newsletter. Tag a friend of the earth!

