Għajnsielem Local Council Sustainably Transforms Dumping Site Into Romantic Spot

Situated in the outskirts between the Għajnsielem Cemetery and Xatt l-Aħmar Bay, the spot is one of the darkest remaining spots in Għajnsielem. The council has innovatively taken advantage of the low light pollution.

The Sant’ Eliju Belvedere, as it is known by locals, used to be an “almost illegal dumping site”. But the Għajnsielem Local Council and TeamMosaic managed to transform the small area into a beautiful space, aiming to bring more life and colour to grey urban spaces.

During the day you can appreciate the stunning scenes stretching from Fort Chambray all the way to Imgarr ix-Xini Tower. But as soon as the sun sets, self-glowing material rather than public lighting sets the scene.

Perfect for stargazing on a clear night, Sant’ Elija now emits tiny specs of faded light, as if it is full of glow-worms.

Besides making the best out of what’s already there, the area was improved with the use of recycled goods.

“We tried to combine different aspects, including the use of recycling materials, preserving one of the last dark spots in Għajnsielem, restoring rubble walls and making full use of both local volunteers and our workers,” Mayor Kevin Cauchi said.