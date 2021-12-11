Għarb Is Saved: PA Refuses To Endorse Application For New Road And Residential Dwellings On ODZ

The Planning Authority has refused to endorse an application for a new road and residential dwellings on 5,000 sqm of agricultural land in Għarb.

This comes after months of uncertainty, with residents of the area concerned for their livelihood and wellbeing, as well as the major ramifications that such an approval would have had for Malta and Gozo.

The application was met by resistance, especially from the residents of the area and many environmentalists and activists who joined in the fight.

Plans outlined the proposal of a new street to serve as an alternate access to Triq Birbuba, and also to change the zoning of a part of the land to residential development.

This would have led to a loss of over 5,000 sqm of agricultural land within ODZ, and set a dangerous precedent across the islands.

The application was being led by one of Joseph Portelli’s employees, Justin Caruana.

A day before the representations period ended, the local council had unanimously voted against the development.

Lovin Malta had also gone up to Għarb to meet and speak with the residents whose’ houses touched upon the proposed site, as well as a retreat health and wellness centre.

Over 1, 200 representations had been filed against the development.

