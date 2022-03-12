‘Give Us Peace Of Mind That Preservation Of Ħondoq Is Not Temporary,’ Qala Mayor Appeals

“Give us peace of mind that preservation of this gem is not temporary but permanent. The people deserve it,” Mayor Buttigieg appealed.

This comes after 20 years of legal battles and campaigning to protect Hondoq for the public, with the Qala Local Council submitting its final submissions in the appeal which the developer had filed against the refusal.

Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg has appealed to authorities to promise the proper preservation of the Gozitan Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay is permanent – and not just temporary.

Mayor Buttigieg called on the authorities to resolve the situation once and for all in favour of the people and those who love the beautiful bay of Ħondoq ir-Rummien.

“Declare Ħondoq as public domain and change the 2006 local plans,” he said, meaning that the bay would be left entirely for the public to enjoy.

The developer had proposed a yacht marina and a tourist village – a development that would ruin Ħondoq ir-Rummien forever.

Gozo Prestige is opposing the decision for the refusal of the application, which would lead to the eventual destruction of Ħondoq Bay.

Every referendum and social impact assessment held also showed an overwhelming majority against the development.

“Not only is there the well documented 2006 change to the GCLP regarding Hondoq, allowing for tourism and marine-related development but there is also the lesser-known policy GZ-GNPR-2 which was removed in its entirety,” the appeal reads.

“This policy was intended to protect ODZ areas from unnecessary development and required all 14 sub-clauses to be satisfied before the land would be considered for release for additional development. The Qala Creek proposal would have failed most of them.”

Many entities had also recommended the plans for refusal in the past, including Transport Malta and the Malta Tourism Policy.

Here are also seven reasons why Ħondoq ir-Rummien should be classified as public domain.

Do you think Ħondoq should be declared as public domain?